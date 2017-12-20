Sen. Rand Paul threatens to block House surveillance bill

WASHINGTON — A Republican senator is threatening to oppose and — if necessary — block passage of legislation to reauthorize a soon-to-expire foreign intelligence collection program.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says in a statement to The Associated Press that he'll "actively oppose and filibuster any long-term extension of warrantless searches of American citizens."

A House bill would extend the program — known as section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — until 2021. The surveillance law is set to expire at the end of December, and the House wants to pass the bill before then.