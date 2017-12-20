News / World

Senate moves tax cut legislation to brink of final passage

From left, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the Republican Conference, prepare to speak to reporters after passing the GOP tax reform bill in the House of Representatives, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans muscled the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades through the House. In a last-minute glitch, however, Democrats said three provisions in the bill, including one that would allow parents to use college savings accounts for home-schooling expenses for young children, violate Senate budget rules. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the House would vote on the package again on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year. President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

The Senate narrowly passed the legislation on a party-line 51-48 vote early Wednesday. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice-President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin among them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told his colleagues, "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said

