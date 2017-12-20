Settlement talks ongoing in prep school sex assault lawsuit
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys in a lawsuit filed against a New Hampshire prep school by the parents of a teen who was sexually assaulted in 2014 during a game of sexual contest are in settlement negotiations.
In their 2016 federal lawsuit, the girl's parents argued St. Paul's School in Concord should've done more to protect their daughter. The school denied it could have prevented the assault, but it has since taken steps to "prevent and reduce risky adolescent
The Concord Monitor reports a judge said if mediation isn't successful, he expects the parties to reconvene in January to prepare for trial.
Former student Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, is appealing convictions of
Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com
