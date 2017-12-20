South Africa's new ANC leader vows unity for weakened party

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's ruling African National Congress must end corruption "within our own ranks" as it faces its weakest point since taking power at the end of apartheid, the party's new leader and the country's likely next president said early Thursday.

Cyril Ramaphosa, once Nelson Mandela's preferred successor, made his first speech as party leader while facing the challenge of reviving the economy and the public's trust in the ANC ahead of 2019 elections.

Anger has grown over multiple allegations of corruption against President Jacob Zuma, and some observers had said the choice of Zuma's successor to lead the ANC could split Africa's oldest liberation movement.

But Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president and one of the country's richest businessmen, proclaimed a "victory over the doomsayers" after being chosen party leader on Monday in a close race against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a former chair of the African Union Commission and Zuma's ex-wife.

The thousands of ruling party delegates have seen the ANC "at its worst ... divided against itself," Ramaphosa said. However, "we are alive, we are leading and we are here to stay."

Some had urged Ramaphosa to call on Zuma to step down to improve the ANC's chances ahead of the 2019 elections. The party had its worst showing at the polls last year when it lost key municipalities including commercial hub Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

Instead, Ramaphosa thanked Zuma in his speech. But he also made a plea for more "accountable leadership" after public frustration over alleged influence of Zuma and others by private business interests.