State Hall of Fame exhibit coming to Newark Liberty airport

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Hall of Fame is expanding.

Gov. Chris Christie announced Tuesday that a $400,000 Department of State grant will fund an exhibition from the hall at Newark Liberty International Airport. It's part of an effort to update the airport terminals.

The Republican governor saYS the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is funding the project.

The exhibit will be installed in terminals B and C during the upcoming year. It will have an electronic wall of fame equipped with virtual reality headsets and "hologram units" featuring singer Wyclef Jean, a member of the hall, and astronaut Mark Kelly, who hails from West Orange.