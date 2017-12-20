Swedish man arrested at UK airport suspected of terrorism
LONDON — British police say they have arrested a Swedish man at Stansted Airport, north of London, on suspicion of terrorism
The 34-year-old man was stopped by counter-terrorism police officers after he got off a flight from Stockholm early Tuesday.
Metropolitan Police said Wednesday he was arrested on suspicion of possessing "material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism."
No other details were available.
The man remains in custody at a police station.
