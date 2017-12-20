Teen pleads not guilty to murder charges in woman's slaying

URBANA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Ohio boy charged as an adult in the slaying of his father's longtime girlfriend has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to aggravated murder and murder charges.

Donovan Nicholas entered the pleas on Tuesday in Champaign County Common Pleas Court. He was 14 on April 6, when authorities allege he killed Heidi Fay Taylor. He told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township.

Nicholas' attorney says a psychologist has said he believes the teen has multiple personalities.