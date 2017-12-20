The Latest: Father charged after boy, 5, shoots self in hand

CHICAGO — The Latest on a 5-year-old boy who shot himself in the hand months after he was shot in the face (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A Chicago man has been arrested after his 5-year-old son, who was shot in the face in a 2016 drive-by shooting, accidentally shot himself in the hand with the man's handgun.

Chicago police said late Wednesday 25-year-old Kevin Collins is charged with felony gun counts, including possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also faces misdemeanour charges of causing a child to be endangered.

Police say Kavan Collins shot himself Tuesday night after finding the loaded, uncased gun in a bedroom of a home on the city's South Side.

They say Kevin Collins is a convicted felon who obtained the gun illegally.

Last year, the boy was walking with his mom and others when a bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the jaw.

___

1 p.m.

