The Latest: S. Korea fires shots after North soldier defects

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on a North Korean soldier's defection to South Korea (all times local):
11:25 a.m.
South Korea says it has fired 20 rounds of warning shots as North Korean soldiers approached a military demarcation line at the border after their comrade defected to South Korea.
Seoul's
Yonhap news agency says there were sounds of gunfire from the North after South Korea's warning shots.
North Korean soldiers have occasionally fled through the land border. Thursday's defection came nearly 40 days after another North Korean soldier crossed the jointly controlled area at the border amid a barrage of bullets fired by comrades. He was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized in South Korea.
