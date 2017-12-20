Trump orders boost in production of critical minerals
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is ordering the government to boost production of critical minerals used for manufacturing everything from smartphones to wind turbines and cars.
An executive order to be issued Wednesday directs federal agencies to find ways to increase exploration, mining and processing of critical minerals and streamline permits for private mining companies.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the order in advance of its release.
The order follows a report Tuesday that says the United States is reliant on China, Russia and other nations for the overwhelming majority of minerals such as platinum, manganese and rare-earth elements.
Trump calls the reliance on foreign minerals a national security risk.
The order directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to develop a strategy to reduce reliance on foreign minerals within six months.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
PHOTOS: Vancouver police laud Good Samaritan after Burrard Bridge crash