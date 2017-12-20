UN chief says conflicts today average more than 20 years
A
A
Share via Email
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says conflicts today are longer — more than 20 years on average — and often involve multiple armed groups competing for control of government institutions, natural resources and territory.
He told a Security Council meeting Wednesday on the growing complexity of challenges to international peace and security that "we are seeing not only a quantitative but also a qualitative change."
Guterres said "the perils of nuclear weapons are again front and
He said cybersecurity dangers are escalating and called climate change "a threat multiplier" and water scarcity "a growing concern."
Guterres also warned that inequality and exclusion are feeding "frustration and marginalization" and said "conflicts are becoming more intractable."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
Barry Sherman was under investigation for breaking lobbying rules
-