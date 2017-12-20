US envoy says Trump will take vote on Jerusalem 'personally'
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says President Donald Trump will take a U.N. General Assembly vote on a nonbinding resolution criticizing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital "personally."
Nikki Haley also said in a letter to many of the U.N.'s 193 member states that the Trump administration is "simply asking that you acknowledge the historical friendship, partnership, and support we have extended and respect our decision about our own embassy."
The letter drew sharp criticism from the Turkish and Palestinian foreign ministers who accused the U.S. of intimidation.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu, who are
