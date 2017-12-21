After last Geneva round, UN Syria envoy seeks Russia's help
MOSCOW — The U.N. envoy for Syria has met Russian officials to discuss how to revive the peace process, following another fruitless round of negotiations in Geneva this month.
Staffan de Mistura says he conveyed his disappointment with the latest Geneva talks and asked for Moscow's assistance.
He said he told Russian Foreign Mnister Sergey Lavrov and
De Mistura's carefully worded statement didn't reveal whether he asked Moscow to pressure Syrian President Bashar Assad's government to negotiate directly with the opposition.
The opposition has long demanded Assad have no role in post-war Syria, something the government refuses to even consider.
Lavrov voiced hope that planned Syria talks in Sochi could encourage dialogue.