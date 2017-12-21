Australia ends airstrike operations in Iraq and Syria
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — Australia has announced an end to its airstrike operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
The country's six Super Hornet fighter jets will soon head home in a major reduction to Australia's commitment to battling the militants in the region, three years after it began.
Payne says Australia will continue to provide support in the region through surveillance and
Payne says she wants to "acknowledge the phenomenal efforts of the Hornet and Super Hornet pilots and support crew."