Cameroon frees journalist who appealed prison sentence

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — A military appeals court in Cameroon has acquitted and freed a correspondent for Radio France International's Hausa service who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for not denouncing acts of terrorism and laundering proceeds of terrorist acts.

Ahmed Abba was arrested in northern Cameroon in July 2015 while investigating Boko Haram. He denied accusations of acting as an accomplice and failing to warn authorities of activities by the Nigeria-based Islamic extremist group.

Abba's lawyers appealed his April conviction.