Asian shares creep higher, tracking Wall St pre-holiday lull
TOKYO — Share prices edged higher Friday morning in Asia, tracking modest gains on Wall Street. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 0.1
KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3
WALL STREET: Banks and energy companies led U.S. stocks higher in subdued trading Thursday, erasing modest losses from the day before. Sentiment was brightened by strong economic growth data. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.2
U.S. DATA: The Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2
ANALYST'S PERSPECTIVE: "Ahead of the Christmas holidays, Asia markets look poised to find moderate upsides though low volume is expected to prevail in the day," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gave up 14 cents to $58.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 27 cents to settle at $58.36 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, lost 2 cents to $64.41 per barrel. It gained 34 cents to close at $64.90 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar was unchanged at 113.33 Japanese yen. The euro weakened to $1.1852 from $1.1875.