Half the Saudi population receiving welfare in new system
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia paid 2 billion riyals ($533 million) on Thursday in the first monthly installment of a new welfare system for low and middle-income families that make up approximately half of the kingdom's population.
The payments come ahead of the introduction of a 5
Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali al-Ghafees told the state-run Saudi Press Agency that bank transfers were made to approximately 3 million families, reaching around 10.6 million beneficiaries. He said half of those families received the maximum payment of 938 riyals ($250). The minimum payment is 300 riyals ($80).
Around 20
The payouts come two days after the government announced plans for the biggest budget in the kingdom's history, with plans to spend at least 978 billion riyals ($261 billion) this coming fiscal year. The government already introduced a tax on tobacco products, soft drinks and energy drinks this year, as well as a tax on luxury goods.
The government said it expects to pay approximately 32 billion riyals ($8.5 billion) on the Citizen's Account payments in 2018.
Despite major spending plans, government revenues are expected to reach 783 billion riyals ($209 billion), leaving a 7
Some 210 billion riyals ($56 billion) are being earmarked for military spending, representing just over a fifth of overall state spending next year. Saudi Arabia is one of the world's biggest military spenders and it's nearly three-year-long war in Yemen has been costly.
The government, meanwhile, has slowed down some of its austerity measures and its timeline for a balanced budget, to give families time to adjust to the price hikes and taxes. A freeze on public sector wage increases and perks was quickly reversed after a public outcry.