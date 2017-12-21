How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday, erasing modest losses from a day earlier.

Banks and energy companies accounted for most of the gains. Retailers and makers of consumer products also posted solid gains. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. Technology stocks lagged the most.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5.32 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,684.57.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.64 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,782.29.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.40 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,965.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 7.03 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 1,547.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.76 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Dow is up 130.55 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 28.78 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 16.68 points, or 1.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 445.74 points, or 19.9 per cent .

The Dow is up 5,019.69 points, or 25.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,582.24 points, or 29.4 per cent .