Italian, Austrian ministers speak amid citizenship tensions

MILAN — Italy's foreign minister held a phone call with his Austrian counterpart following tensions between the countries over the new Austrian government's plan to offer citizenship to mostly German-speakers in the South Tyrol region of Italy.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Angelino Alfano expressed appreciation to Karin Kneissl that the Austrian chancellor has offered reassurances that any initiatives involving Italy would be taken in co-operation with Rome.

South Tyrol, known as Alto Adige in Italian, was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire until after World War I. Residents voted after World War II to remain part of Italy, but tensions with Rome and Italian-speakers continued for decades.