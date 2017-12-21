Jury ends day with no verdict in FIFA bribery trial

NEW YORK — Jurors at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials charged with receiving millions of dollars in bribes still haven't reached a verdict.

Deliberations ended for the day on Thursday with no decision in the case against Manuel Burga, of Peru; Juan Napout, of Paraguay; and Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil. All three have pleaded not guilty to taking the bribes from marketing firms vying for lucrative commercial rights to major soccer tournaments.

The three are among the more than 40 soccer officials, businessmen and entities charged in a scandal that's shaken FIFA, soccer's governing body.

The defence has claimed that government built its case on untrustworthy co-operators who have pleaded guilty and are angling for lighter sentences.