Maine officer's Yuletide cheer wins accolades
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine police officer's rendition of "O Holy Night" is winning accolades online.
Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner was a music major at the University of Southern Maine before walking a beat. He recently decided to put his voice to use to spread Yuletide cheer in a city park.
The video posted on Facebook has been shared several thousand times.
Turner says he burst into song on Saturday on a dare by a fellow officer.
Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck approves of the singing officer. He says the video's popularity serves to "humanize" law enforcement officers.