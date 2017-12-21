News / World

Man who struck officer with SUV gets 15 years in prison

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man who authorities say ran down a Massachusetts police officer with an SUV has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 48-year-old Matthew Ostrander pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He also pleaded guilty to breaking into a house shortly before hitting the officer.

Police say Ostrander was being pursued because he was a suspect in the break-in and was driving 60 mph when he struck Auburn Officer Luis Santos as he was deploying tire-deflation devices. Santos was hospitalized for six days after the crash and remains out of work.

Ostrander's attorney said the man never meant to hurt anyone and is "deeply remorseful."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular