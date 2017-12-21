Mayor: City will keep donation pledge to museum despite cut

MERIDIAN, Miss. — A Mississippi mayor says his city will keep its pledge to donate to a new $51 million museum, but may have to delay some payments.

The city of Meridian pledged $1 million over 10 years to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, an interactive museum set to open in April in the east Mississippi city.

But The Meridian Star reports that the City Council on Tuesday cut the $100,000 donation planned for the 2018 budget, citing sales tax shortfalls.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland says the city will still meet its obligation, either later in 2018, or repaying it in future years.

The city raised taxes on prepared food by 2 percentage points to pay off $18 million borrowed for the museum. State lawmakers agreed to borrow another $25 million.

