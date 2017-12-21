Mom who faked son's cancer sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI — A woman who prosecutors say falsely claimed her young son had terminal cancer, pretended to be a doctor and fraudulently raised funds for him has been sentenced to probation.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County judge told 40-year-old Monika Burgett that she needs "significant help" before sentencing her Wednesday to five years of probation. Burgett was convicted in August of
The judge ordered an extensive treatment plan for Burgett. He also ordered her to repay more than $26,000 to the GoFundMe fundraising site.
Burgett's attorney says the sentence will give her a chance to "get her life back together."
Testimony indicated Burgett's 5-year-old son has a genetic condition that causes benign growths. He's currently living with family members in Texas.
