Philly carriage horse company closes, gives animals to city

PHILADELPHIA — One of two carriage horse companies giving tours around historic Philadelphia is closing and will turn the animals over to the city.

The city has been trying to get control of the horses for six months after inspectors found violations of the city's animal-welfare code at the stables where they live.

Inspectors determined the stables were poorly ventilated and dirty, and the stalls were too small. They claimed the horses often appeared malnourished and were found lying in feces and urine.

Philadelphia Carriage Company's lawyer Barry Penn says the owner is well-meaning. He says she has owned it since 1977 and since her husband died in 2008 it's been too much.

The city says the horses will go to an animal sanctuary.