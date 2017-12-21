Pro racecar driver Tucker accused of not reporting income

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Professional racecar driver Scott Tucker and his accountant have been indicted on federal charges of failing to report millions in income from a payday lending business that has been ruled fraudulent.

The U.S. attorney's office in Kansas said Wednesday that Tucker, 55, of Leawood, Kansas, is charged with filing a false return and the accountant, W. Brett Chapin, 46, of Shawnee, Kansas, of aiding him.

Tucker is accused of orchestrating a sham sale of a payday loan servicing company to the Miami Tribe for $120,000. The indictment says Tucker continued to control the business and a new lending operation, although others were listed as owners.

The indictment says more than $117.5 million in payday lending income wasn't reported in 2009 and 2010 tax returns. Tucker, a former American Le Mans Series champion, used the payday lending money to fund the Level 5 Motorsports auto racing team.

Two months ago, federal jurors in New York found Tucker and his former lawyer, Timothy Muir, guilty of preying on vulnerable borrowers through a $2 billion payday loan business that charged 700 per cent interest or more. Tucker's lawyers argued that the terms of the loans were known to customers.

That verdict followed a 2016 case in Nevada in which a federal judge ruled that Tucker and others deceived payday loan consumers and owed the Federal Trade Commission about $1.2 billion.