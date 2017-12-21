Pussy Riot activist sentenced to community works for protest

MOSCOW — An activist from the punk collective Pussy Riot has been sentenced to 40 hours of community service for a protest outside the headquarters of Russia's top KGB successor agency.

A Moscow court ruled Thursday that Maria Alekhina violated the law with her unsanctioned picket, a verdict she said she would appeal.

Alekhina was detained Wednesday after unfurling a banner that read "Happy Birthday, Hangmen!" outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, Russia's main domestic security agency. Her action coincided with a day honouring the agency's employees, which falls on the anniversary of the creation of the Bolshevik secret police, the Cheka.