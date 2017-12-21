Pussy Riot activist sentenced to community works for protest
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — An activist from the punk collective Pussy Riot has been sentenced to 40 hours of community service for a protest outside the headquarters of Russia's top KGB successor agency.
A Moscow court ruled Thursday that Maria Alekhina violated the law with her unsanctioned picket, a verdict she said she would appeal.
Alekhina was detained Wednesday after unfurling a banner that read "Happy Birthday, Hangmen!" outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, Russia's main domestic security agency. Her action coincided with a day
Alekhina and Pussy Riot bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in prison for an anti-Putin protest inside Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012.