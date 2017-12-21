Putin speaks to Saudi king, condemns Yemeni rebel action

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Saudi King Salman and denounced this week's missile launch by Yemen's rebels.

The Kremlin said Putin condemned the launch and called for a thorough investigation of the incident in Thursday's call with Salman.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's rebels said it intercepted a missile fired over Riyadh on Tuesday. The Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, said they launched the missile to target Yamama Palace in Riyadh, where the Saudi monarch chairs weekly government meetings and receives foreign leaders.

Putin urged for a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Yemen.