Report: Fires cost Montana $240 million in tourist spending

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A new report says summer fires cost the state of Montana $240 million in visitor spending.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports preliminary date released by the University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreational Research estimates that tourists spent almost $3.3 billion in Montana this year, supporting more than 53,000 jobs.

According to the institute's report released Tuesday, both numbers would have been higher if it had not been for a series of summer fires.

The report says for every 100 visitors to the state over the summer, about nine cancelled their trips due to the smoke or fire.

The report estimates Montana lost roughly 800,000 visitors from July through September — equating to more than $240 million spending.

