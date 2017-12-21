Retail gasoline prices in Texas, US decline this week

COPPELL, Texas — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 4 cents to settle at $2.17 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.43 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than a week ago.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.06 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $2.49 per gallon.

AAA experts say drivers can expect gasoline prices to continue declining into the end of the year as supply strengthens and demand weakens.