South Africa's ANC party wants embassy downgrade in Israel

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's ruling party says the country's embassy in Israel should be downgraded to a liaison office to show support for the Palestinians.

The African National Congress said late Wednesday that delegates to a national party meeting endorsed the proposal to the government for "an immediate and unconditional downgrade" of the embassy in Tel Aviv.

The proposal comes ahead of a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a resolution urging President Donald Trump to rescind his decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

South African media say the ANC endorsed a boycott of Israel at a party meeting in 2012 but the government did not implement it.