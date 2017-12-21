Special election to fill vacancy after lawmaker's suicide

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A special election has been scheduled to fill a Kentucky legislative seat that was held by a lawmaker who killed himself following sexual assault allegations.

Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday set a Feb. 20 special election to find a replacement for Republican Dan Johnson, whose body was found last week with what a coroner said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Johnson was in his first term representing a House district south of Louisville.

One Republican candidate and one Democratic candidate can be on the special election ballot. The nominees are chosen by their respective political parties.