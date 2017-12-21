Suspect pleads guilty in death of Missouri transgender teen

HOUSTON, Mo. — One of the suspects in the slaying of a transgender teenager in southwest Missouri has pleaded guilty.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 18-year-old Isis Schauer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld. She was was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Steinfeld was stabbed several times, including in the genitals. Her eyes were gouged out and her body was set on fire.

Two other suspects — Andrew Vrba and Briana Calderas — are awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

Another suspect, James Grigsby, has pleaded not guilty to abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Steinfeld's remains were found in in a chicken coop near Cabool in September. Local officials have insisted the slaying wasn't a hate crime.

