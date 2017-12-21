Teen accused of taking state police SUV, using it in crimes

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — State police say a 16-year-old boy stole an unmarked police SUV from a trooper's home last weekend and used it in two robberies and the theft of gas from a service station.

The teen was arrested Wednesday on numerous counts including burglary, robbery and impersonating a police officer. His name wasn't released due to his age.

Authorities announced the arrest Thursday. Two issued weapons inside the SUV when it was stolen Sunday were recovered.

Authorities say the teen stopped a truck driver Sunday morning and tried unsuccessfully to make the driver pay a speeding fine. He later stopped two other vehicles and stole money from those drivers.

The teen also allegedly fueled the SUV at a gas station and left without paying.