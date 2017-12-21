The Latest: Anchorage police say officer shot armed man

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a fatal shooting involving Anchorage police (all times local):

___

12:45 p.m.

Anchorage police say a man who was fatally shot by an officer had shot at other people before he opened fire on responding officers investigating the incident.

Deputy Chief Kenneth McCoy said at a Thursday news conference that the man fired multiple shots at police before one of the officers fired multiple shots in return at the four-unit condominium complex where the man lived.

McCoy says the man was struck at least once in the upper torso and died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the man's name pending notification of family.

McCoy says police were called to the 2000 block of Salmonberry Place after a woman who lived in another of the units reported her window was broken just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told police she was inspecting the damage outside the home with a maintenance worker when the man emerged from his garage and began shooting at them.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and the case will be submitted for review by the state Office of Special Prosecutions.

___

10:20 a.m.

Anchorage police say an officer fatally shot an armed male who confronted authorities.

Police say the shooting occurred when officers responded to a Wednesday night report about shots being fired in the 2000 block of Salmonberry Place.

According to police, the individual died at the scene. His name released was not immediately released.

Police say the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and the case will be submitted for review by the state Office of Special Prosecutions.

No other details were immediately released. Police planned to discuss the case at a press conference late Thursday morning.