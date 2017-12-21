The Latest: Random drawing set to end Virginia election tie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Latest on recount elections in Virginia (all times local):

9 a.m.

The Virginia elections board plans to hold a random drawing next week to break a tie in a state House race that could swing partisan control of the chamber.

Virginia Board of Elections Chairman James Alcorn said on Twitter Thursday that the board will met Dec. 27 to break the tie.

A three-judge panel certified the 94th District as tied at 11,608 to 11,608 on Wednesday, a day after a recount appeared to give Democrat Shelly Simonds the victory over Republican Del. David Yancey.

By law, the winner's name will be drawn at random by an elections' official.

If Yancey wins, Republicans will hold on to power in the House by one seat, 51-49.

If Simonds wins, a rare bipartisan power-sharing agreement would have to be brokered.

___

6:10 a.m.

A recount election in Virginia has ended without a change in result: a Democrat unseating a Republican incumbent.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a recount confirmed Wednesday that Democrat Dawn Adams defeated Republican Manoli Loupassi in the Richmond-area 68th state House district.

The recount took more than 12 hours and resulted in Adams growing her vote total from 336 to 347.

Control of the Virginia House is still unclear. The 94th District ended in a tie Wednesday, a day after a recount appeared to give Democrat Shelly Simonds the victory over Republican Del. David Yancey. The 28th district is subject to a recount and federal lawsuit.

___

3:35 a.m.

As election officials set about to break a tie in one Virginia House race and recount the votes in two others, it's far from clear yet whether Republicans or Democrats will have control of the chamber next year.

Elections officials are expected to draw names at random to settle a tie in the 94th District in Newport News. The 68th and 28th districts are seeing recounts.

