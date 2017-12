The Latest: Feinstein, Harris vote no on spending bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on how California lawmakers are voting on a spending bill in Congress (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California have voted against a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running.

The measure passed Thursday on a 66-32 vote, with most Democrats voting against it.

Feinstein and Harris resisted it because it did not include protections for young immigrants living in the country illegally or fund a children's health insurance program.

Feinstein announced her intention to vote against the bill just hours earlier. Her stance came after weeks of pressure from immigrant activist groups and her 2018 election rival, California state Senate leader Kevin de Leon.

__

Noon:

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she won't vote for a stopgap spending measure to keep the U.S. government open if it doesn't include protections for young immigrants.

Congress must pass a spending measure by midnight Friday to prevent a government shutdown. Some Democrats are protesting the measure because it doesn't extend protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children that were halted by President Donald Trump. Congress has until March to take action.

Feinstein says it's "unconscionable" to leave that and money for a children's health insurance program out of the bill.