The Latest: Melbourne police say no sign of terrorist link

SYDNEY, Australia — The Latest on a car which rammed into pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Australian police say the driver of a vehicle that rammed into pedestrians in Melbourne is an Australian citizen of Afghan decent who has a known history of drug use and mental health issues.

Police said in news conference late Thursday that there was no evidence or intelligence to indicate that the incident was connected to terrorism, but they believe the act was deliberate. They said counter-terror officials would remain involved in the investigation to be sure there was no connection.

Police said the 32-year-old driver was known to state police on "historical assault matters."

Police said Thursday's incident on a busy city street left 19 people injured.

___

6 p.m.

___

5 p.m.

