The Latest: Oklahoma regent to resign after anti-gay comment

A University of Oklahoma regent who likened gay people to pedophiles during an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show says he will resign before the start of the upcoming academic year.

Vice Chair Kirk Humphries said Thursday he does not want to be a distraction and announced plans to resign at a board meeting during which members were scheduled to discuss "any board member(s) as it may pertain to board leadership positions."

Humphries on Tuesday publicly apologized for his comments, saying he regrets hurting people. The LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma had called for Humphreys to resign.

Freedom Oklahoma Director Troy Stevenson praised Humphries' decision, calling it the most appropriate response and the outcome the group had hoped for.

The agenda for Thursday's meeting says only that it's to discuss "any board member(s) as it may pertain to board leadership positions."

Humphries said Tuesday during a public apology that his comments on the show that aired Dec. 10 went "off the rails" and that he regrets hurting people.