The Latest: Poll: Health care is issue that won't go away

In this July 17, 2017 photo, retired family physician Jay Brock of Fredericksburg, Va., joins other protesters against the Republican health care bill outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill in Washington. A year after a big change in leadership, a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48 percent named health care as a top problem for the country. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a new AP-NORC poll on health care (all times local):

8 a.m.

A new poll finds that Americans are increasingly concerned about health care, and that their faith that government can fix it has fallen.

As President Donald Trump completes his first year in office, the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48 per cent named health care as a top problem for the country. No other issue — from taxes to immigration — was rated as a high-level concern by more than 31 per cent .

What's more, 7 in 10 of those who named health care as a top problem said they had little to no confidence that government can make it better. The public was much less pessimistic in last year's edition of the poll, with just over half saying at the time they lacked confidence in government.

