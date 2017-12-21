The Latest: Poll: Health care is issue that won't go away

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a new AP-NORC poll on health care (all times local):

8 a.m.

A new poll finds that Americans are increasingly concerned about health care, and that their faith that government can fix it has fallen.

As President Donald Trump completes his first year in office, the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48 per cent named health care as a top problem for the country. No other issue — from taxes to immigration — was rated as a high-level concern by more than 31 per cent .