The Latest: Poll: Health care is issue that won't go away
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on a new AP-NORC poll on health care (all times local):
8 a.m.
A new poll finds that Americans are increasingly concerned about health care, and that their faith that government can fix it has fallen.
As President Donald Trump completes his first year in office, the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 48
What's more, 7 in 10 of those who named health care as a top problem said they had little to no confidence that government can make it better. The public was much less pessimistic in last year's edition of the poll, with just over half saying at the time they lacked confidence in government.