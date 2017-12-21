Timeline of recent events leading up Catalonia's elections

BARCELONA, Spain — Catalans are voting in in crucial elections called by the Spanish government after it sacked the former regional cabinet and dissolved the local parliament following a declaration of independence.

The vote on Thursday will show the strength of the pro-independence movement following the Spanish government's intervention and October's failed secession bid.

Catalonia, one of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, has a population of around 7.5 million people and includes the tourist-popular Mediterranean port of Barcelona, the country's second-largest city.

The region has its own language as well as Spanish and generates a fifth of Spain's 1.1 trillion-euro ($1.3 trillion) economy. Polls consistently show most Catalans want the right to decide their future in a referendum but are evenly divided over splitting from Spain.

Here is a look at the events leading up to the election:

— 2006: Spain's central government and Catalan authorities agree on devolving more powers to the northeastern region, including finance, health care and education.

— 2008: Spain, along with many others in Europe, enters a multi-year financial crisis that eventually leads to belt-tightening, recession and mass unemployment. Many Catalans feel their wealthy region could do better on its own.

— 2010: Spain's constitutional Court strikes down key parts of the 2006 charter, inadvertently breathing new life into the secession movement. Pro-independence parties win a regional election.

— Sept. 11, 2012: A huge turnout for Catalonia's national day parade provides a show of force for the independence movement.

— March 2014: The constitutional Court rules against Catalan plans for an independence vote, saying all Spaniards must decide the country's future.

— Nov. 9, 2014: The Catalan government holds an independence referendum despite the ban. Less than half the electorate votes and 80 per cent choose secession.

— September 2015: The European Union says an independent Catalonia won't be allowed to stay in the bloc. Catalonia's pro-independence parties narrowly win most seats but less than a majority of votes in new election.

— June 9, 2017: Catalan President Carlos Puigdemont announces a new binding vote on independence for Oct. 1.

— Sept. 7, 2017: Spain's constitutional Court suspends the ballot.

— Sept. 11, 2017: Pro-independence supporters pack downtown Barcelona again to celebrate Catalonia's national day.

— Sept. 29, 2017: Spain vows to block the Oct. 1 ballot.

— Oct. 1, 2017: Spanish police use force to try to halt the referendum, and hundreds of people, including police, are injured.

— Oct. 2, 2017: Catalan officials say preliminary results show 90 per cent of votes cast were in favour of independence.

— Oct. 8, 2017: Hundreds of thousands of people opposing independence rally in Barcelona.

— Oct. 11, 2017: The EU backs Spain's handling of the crisis.

— Oct. 16, 2017: Leaders of Catalonia's two powerful pro-independence civic groups are jailed on possible charges of sedition.

— Oct. 27, 2017: Separatist lawmakers declare independence in a session boycotted by opposition parties. Spain's Senate authorizes the government to seize control of the region.

— Oct. 28, 2017: The national government sacks the Catalan government, dissolves the regional parliament and calls fresh elections for Dec. 21.

— Oct. 30, 2017: Puigdemont flees to Brussels.

—Nov. 2, 2017: A judge jails nine ex-members of Puigdemont's government on provisional charges of rebellion.

—Nov. 3, 2017: International arrest order issued for Puigdemont and other fugitive ex-cabinet members.