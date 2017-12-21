UK official says prime minister had to dismiss deputy

LONDON — A senior Cabinet official says British Prime Minister Theresa May had no choice but to dismiss her deputy for making misleading statements about a pornography investigation.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told BBC radio Thursday that May had a "heavy heart" when she ousted First Secretary of State Damian Green.

Green was forced to resign Wednesday night after an investigation found he had lied about pornography found on an office computer in 2008.

He was a key ally to May who acted as her deputy and strongly supported her Brexit policies.

Green has denied viewing or downloading the pornography but admitted making misleading statements about his knowledge of the images.