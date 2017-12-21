News / World

UK, Poland share concerns about Russian disinformation

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is welcomed to Poland by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday Dec. 21, 2017. May's visit to the Polish capital comes as a politically turbulent time for both countries, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and Poland finds itself in a escalating standoff with the bloc over a bitterly criticized overhaul of its judicial system. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is welcomed to Poland by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday Dec. 21, 2017. May's visit to the Polish capital comes as a politically turbulent time for both countries, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and Poland finds itself in a escalating standoff with the bloc over a bitterly criticized overhaul of its judicial system. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — The British and Polish prime ministers pledged Thursday to deepen their co-operation in fighting Russian disinformation, as well as on matters of defence and security.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's one-day visit to Poland came at a politically turbulent time for both countries, as Britain is negotiating terms for leaving the European Union and Poland finds itself in an escalating standoff with the EU's leaders, who say a sweeping judicial overhaul completed this week violates fundamental European values.

May was expected to raise the issue during her visit, but when asked about it by a reporter, she avoided criticizing her host.

While invoking Europe's "collective belief in the rule of law," May said that the " constitutional issues normally, primarily should be a matter for the individual country concerned."

She said she was reassured by new Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's pledge to speak about the issue with the European Commission. The talks are scheduled for Jan. 9.

The commission on Wednesday invoked what is known as Article 7, essentially putting Poland on notice that it is at risk of contravening EU law. Sanctions could follow, though that's unlikely.

The focus Thursday was on areas of co-operation between Britain and Poland.

"We are both deeply concerned by Russia's attempts to weaponize information," May said.

She said the two sides will "bolster co-operation " to ensure that the Kremlin is not successful.

The countries signed a treaty that would deepen defence and security — including cybersecurity — ties between them. They already co-operate in those areas as part of their alliance in NATO, and there are now some 150 British troops in Poland as part of a Western effort to reassure a region nervous about Russia's resurgence.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular