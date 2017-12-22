Medical examiner identifies body of boy found buried in yard

CLEVELAND — A medical examiner has identified the remains of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found buried in the backyard of his mother and her boyfriend's Cleveland home.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County medical examiner says the body of Jordan Rodriguez was found in bags in the ground at the west side Cleveland home on Dec. 19.

The medical examiner's office said Friday the cause of the boy's death is under investigation. Police say the boy died on Sept. 22.

A Municipal Court judge has set a $1 million bond for the boy's mother, Larissa Rodriguez, who's charged with murder.

Court records don't indicate whether Rodriguez has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.