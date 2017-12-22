News / World

A gift to travellers? Georgia suspends construction closures

ATLANTA — Think of it as a gift for holiday travellers in Georgia.

The Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia's transportation department has suspended construction-related road closures on interstate highways. The suspension also includes heavily travelled state routes and roads near major shopping centres , malls and tourist attractions.

The department hopes to ease traffic congestion with the suspension. It began at 5 a.m. Friday and ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency also will suspend construction-related lane closures for the New Year's weekend. That suspension lasts from 5 a.m. Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Jan. 2.

