A gift to travellers? Georgia suspends construction closures
ATLANTA — Think of it as a gift for holiday
The Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia's transportation department has suspended construction-related road closures on interstate highways. The suspension also includes heavily
The department hopes to ease traffic congestion with the suspension. It began at 5 a.m. Friday and ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The agency also will suspend construction-related lane closures for the New Year's weekend. That suspension lasts from 5 a.m. Dec. 29 to 5 a.m. Jan. 2.