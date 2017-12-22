News / World

Alabama to officially end its scandal-tinged US Senate race

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a campaign rally in Midland City, Ala. Moore on Thursday, Dec. 21, pleaded for donations to help him investigate potential election fraud, the same day Alabama officials said they investigated but found nothing improper regarding a TV interview that had raised suspicions. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama election officials say they will certify Democratic candidate Doug Jones' upset victory over Republican rival Roy Moore next week.

The Alabama Secretary of State announced in a statement Friday that the election results would be finalized next Thursday.

Jones defeated Moore on Dec. 12 to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century. Moore was besieged by decades-old accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Moore has not conceded the race. In a Thursday fundraising letter to his supporters, Moore said he needs donations to investigate what he calls reports of fraud and irregularities in the election.

