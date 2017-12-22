Global shares mixed in subdued pre-holiday trading
TOKYO — Shares are mixed, with benchmarks slipping in Europe after a day of gains in most Asian markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 0.2
KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX slipped less than 0.1
THE DAY IN ASIA: Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.7
ANALYST'S PERSPECTIVE: With markets closed for Christmas at the outset, "A week that contains little from the Western world may find seasonal factors taking the rein, particularly the likelihood of profit-taking as the quarter and the year come to an end," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
JAPAN
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gave up 24 cents to $58.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract added 27 cents to settle at $58.36 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, lost 17 cents to $64.25 per barrel. It gained 34 cents to close at $64.90 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.40 Japanese yen from 113.33 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1851 from $1.1875.