Couple gets married underwater in the Florida Keys
A
A
Share via Email
KEY LARGO, Fla. — After a four-year courtship, a British Army sergeant and a former diving instructor have married underwater in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The couple used an underwater tablet Thursday to exchange wedding vows beside Molasses Reef off Key Largo.
In 2013, Thomas Mould, of Leicester, England,
The couple connected. Hyde
They decided to marry and planned a summer wedding in an old English church but then decided an underwater wedding in the Keys would not only be more appropriate, but more cost-effective.
The couple is honeymooning in the Keys, before returning to live in England.