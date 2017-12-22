Flights halted at British airport after jet leaves runway

LONDON — A regional airport in England has halted flights after a plane that had just landed left a runway while taxiing.

Officials said Friday there were no injuries from the mishap Friday at Bristol Airport involving a bmi regional flight from Frankfurt, Germany.

Airport and airline officials say 25 people were on board the twin-engine Embraer 145 jet during the incident, which happened while the plane was taxiing.

The incident caused severe disruption at the airport located 125 miles (200 kilometres ) west of London. Bristol Airport is a popular regional facility that handles a number of international flights.