German court convicts Romanian truck driver in jogger murder

BERLIN — A Romanian truck driver has been convicted of murder and rape in the killing last year of a woman who was out jogging in southwestern Germany. Austria is seeking the man's extradition for a further trial there over the killing in 2014 of a French student.

News agency dpa reported that the Freiburg state court sentenced the 40-year-old defendant Friday to life in prison without the possibility of early release. German media have identified him only as Catalin C., in line with German privacy rules.